Lil Win and Kwaku Manu met at the premiere of his movie Mr President, and it was all joy and happiness between them

Kwaku Manu was at the event to support Lil Win, which surprised many folks because there had been rifts between them in the past

The two actors hugged and exchanged words of banter to the excitement of folks at the event

Popular Ghanaian actors Lil Win and Kwaku Manu met at the premiere of Lil Win's latest movie, Mr President, sparking joy and happiness among fans and attendees. The unexpected reunion between the two actors, who had previously beefed with each other because of disagreements, took place at the event.

Kwaku Manu's presence at the movie premiere was a pleasant surprise to many, given the history of conflicts that had marred their relationship. The rifts between them had been widely known, and their reunion showed a significant step towards burying the hatchet.

As the night got older, Lil Win and Kwaku Manu embraced each other in a heartfelt hug, symbolising the mending of their once-strained friendship. The smiles on their faces spoke volumes about the newfound friendship between the two actors. Attendees were visibly thrilled by this display of unity.

Ghanaians express their excitement

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KOBBY commented:

Bra Kwaku this what we want to see God bless you more I have more respect for you ❤️

officialnanabee wrote:

Since death has no date.consider every single day as your last day in life,do good to all and forgive one another!!..always let love lead

user5079847458232 said:

yesterday, I was watching Sika s3e yonko) infact you are good

user5496144017787 said:

I love ur unity. u ve show love to kwadwo nkansah

Lil Win and wife at movie premiere

In a related story, Kumawood actor Lil Win and his gorgeous wife looked classy in beautiful ensembles at the premiere of Mr President in Kumasi.

The wealthy actor rocked a tailored-to-fit outfit in a viral video as his wife humbly followed him.

Some social media users have reacted to the video blasting the famous actor for treating his wife like a fan.

