MP for Korle Klottey Constituency, Hon Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, channelled her late father's spirit in a stunning show of strength

The eldest daughter of the first President under the 4th Republic of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, lived up to her father's name

Surrounded by a crowd of able-bodied men, Hon Zanetor displayed her skills to their amazement

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency, Hon Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, brought fond memories of her late father's valour after displaying her skills in powerlifting.

The politician joined a group of constituents at a fitness show to show solidarity with her people.

The eldest daughter of the late JJ Rawlings was dressed callously in jeans with a black vest over a grey t-shirt.

A photo collage of Zanetor Rawlings powerlifting Image credit: @citi97.3 FM

Source: Facebook

Before taking up the challenge, Hon Zanetor Rawlings prepared her hands by wearing hand gloves. She also positioned her feet correctly to prevent injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Contrary to popular belief and myth, women who powerlift improve their bone density, decreasing the risk of age-related conditions such as osteoporosis.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Hon Zanetor Rawlings flexing her muscles in a weightlifting competition

Clearly, Zanetor Rawlings brought about fond memories of her late father, JJ Rawlings's, humility as many cheered her on for her free-spirited attitude.

Eli Kay Kay commented:

Great representation and work with the people for the people.

Yaw Arhinful Aremeyaw Arhinful commented:

NDC's sure bet for Presidency. She's full of charisma.

Gh Raphael commented:

We have the men and women in NDC.

Maame Yaa commented:

She’s truly her daddy’s daughter.

Rita Quansah commented:

I just love this woman of substance❤❤ Well done.

Mercy Njanebi commented:

Her father’s daughter!

Akufo-Addo and Zanetor boogie on the dancefloor in the video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported when President Nana Akufo-Addo and Hon Zanetor Rawlings took to the dancing floor.

The two prominent political figures displayed their dancing skills to the amazement and admiration of everyone.

The President moved his body skilfully to high-life tunes from the military band with the NDC MP in his arms at the plush event held at Burma Camp in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh