TikToker Wesley Kesse showed off his bride Lily Baah for the first time as they slayed in stunning outfits

He announced that they were having their traditional wedding ceremony as he dropped details of the event

Many congratulatory messages poured in while others were of the view that it was not an actual wedding but a photo shoot

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star got the internet buzzing when he announced that he was tying the knot to his gorgeous bride Lily Baah.

Wesley Kesse weds, shows off lover for the first time

TikToker Wesley Kesse was all-booed up with his bride Lily Baah in a video as they posed for pictures in their gorgeous attires.

He wore a dark green agbada with yellow embroidery to add style to his look.

He completed his look with black star-studded shoes and was accessorised with sparkling earrings and bracelets made of beads.

Details of the bride's outfit

His bride, Lily Baah, looked gorgeous in an orange kente styled into a corset gown.

Her kente was designed with green beads sewn into the dress, creating lovely flowery patterns.

Lily Baah slayed a frontal lace wig that was parted on the side and held in a bun.

Wedding hastag

Captioning the post, Wesley Kesse dropped details of their outfits, and other details pertaining to their traditional wedding ceremony.

He disclosed that the hashtag for the wedding was #roadtolove. He wrote:

Though one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves. #roadtolove

Below is a video of Wesley Kesse and his bride Lily Baah.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Wesley Kesse and his bride

Many congratulatory messages poured in for Wesley Kesse as she showed off his bride in a lovely video.

Others were of the view that it was a photo shoot and that the traditional wedding ceremony was not real.

official_dacoster said:

Herh congratulations

everyone__loves_kukies said:

I still remember what ur mom said on ur birthday

fiifi_painkiller remarked:

Eii obaa wo aware?. Boei. Maybe it is a photoshoot

cynthia_mawenam said:

So can’t you all see it’s just a shoot ❤️. You guys look gorgeous together ❤️

mykcute.trends said:

Our bride has arrived

armah_lopez said:

Asem Ben nie… tell me it’s not true

nissi_kay stated:

Aww, congratulations Wesley!

hassanliive said:

This is beautiful ❤️❤️

