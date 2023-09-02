Ernest Nuamah was announced officially as the new Olympic Lyon player, and he celebrated the move with a video he shared on Twitter

The Ghanaian footballer made a compilation video of his journey, joining the prestigious French club and used Sarkodie's song Glory in the background

Many Ghanaians were happy for Ernest and his career progression and were also pleased that he used Sarkodie's song in the video

Ernest Nuamah has been officially announced as the newest member of Olympic Lyon. The talented Ghanaian footballer shared the exciting news with fans on Twitter, celebrating this remarkable achievement.

Ernest Nuamah took to social media to mark this pivotal moment in his career by posting a touching video compilation of his journey to joining the prestigious French club. The video, which has garnered considerable attention, highlighted his journey as a local Ghanaian player to finally wearing the iconic Lyon colours as Sarkodie's hit song, Glory played in the background.

The video has generated immense joy and pride among Ghanaians who have been closely following Ernest's career progression. Many took to social media to express their happiness for him and to commend his choice of using Sarkodie's song as the soundtrack for his celebratory video.

The choice of Sarkodie's Glory was perfect as the lyrics speak of overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness. The song's uplifting message perfectly mirrors Ernest Nuamah's own journey, making it a fitting accompaniment to his personal story of determination and success.

Ernest Nuamah warms hearts

iamphaya commented:

All the best young King …We are proud of you already! Go and shine! Ghana is in the building

akkette_ reacted:

Extremely proud of you my Asafo brother ❤

NoMistake_ said:

Proper SarkNative. We appreciate you bro. Keep soaring higher. May God be with you

West Ham announce Kudus

In another story, Mohammed Kudus was unveiled by his new football club, West Ham United, on Sunday, August 27 2023 and in one of the unveiling videos, Stonebwoy's music was played.

The Ghanaian dancehall star's Into The Future played in the background as Kudus rocked the West Ham colours and held a Ghanaian flag.

West Ham United's TikTok page captioned the video Into the future with Kudus making the video even more heartwarming.

