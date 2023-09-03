Talented Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri has issued a stern notice to some Ghanaian TV stations over copyright theft

The movie producers disclosed that it has come to her notice that some Ghanaian TV stations are showing her content without authorisation

Ruth Kadiri expressed extreme disappointment as she threatened to involve legal action if the menace continues

Nigerian filmmaker and actress Ruth has issued a stern warning to TV stations in Ghana airing her content without authorisation.

According to the content creator, these media entities do not have the licenses to use or reproduce her content on their platforms.

Ruth Kadiri added that even though she loves and respects Ghana, she will take legal action if they continue to steal her content.

A photo collage of Ruth Kadiri and her movie cover Image credit: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker took to her social media platform to address the issue. She made a video explaining the situation and possible measures to end it.

She said, "I love my Ghanaian family so much. I love the country as a whole. But I'm very disappointed that major TV stations in Ghana would go on my platform, rip my content apart, and show it on TV like they have the license to do that.

"This is the first and will be the last warning. Next time, you will hear from my lawyers. Please, let's not start dragging ourselves through the mud because I expect so much more from you."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Ruth Kadiri's warning to Ghanaian TV stations over copyright theft

While some sympathised with the businesswoman, others asked her to be grateful because they shared her content free of charge.

Steve Owusu Shishiishi Man commented:

I saw this coming.

Bra Kwesi Kelvin commented:

Madam, they refused to show their own Country Creator's content because they always think they're doing us a favour. But they rather show yours to drag traffic to their TV station. Please sue them. If you sue them, they will learn how to support their own and make them beneficial to them. That warning is not even necessary. You should've dealt with them straight forward.

Dominique Mcquibe commented:

Madam, be grateful and appreciated. That's your one-way story you're disturbing people.

Kenny Dee commented:

Thats all they do in Ghana. Over 10stations shows Nollywood YouTube movies 247.. but you guy Eddie Wattson knows na..or him no dey watch ghana tv ni?

