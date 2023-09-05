Celebrity stylist Osebo put smiles on the faces of parentless children during one of his humanitarian works

The humanitarian sent large bags of rice and other food items, including cooking oil and canned tomato paste

Many commented on the video, thanking the fashionista for thinking about others in need

Ghanaian celebrity stylish Osebo the Zaraman, born Richard Brown, has donated some items to a deserted orphanage.

In the footage, the children gathered on the veranda of the orphanage to receive the items with one adult.

The goods included large sacks of rice, cooking oil, boxes of canned tomato paste, mackerel, and soda cartons.

A photo collage of Osebo and the orphanage donation Image credit: @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

In the video, the children sang their gratitude for the gifts. They asked God to bless and protect Osebo for coming to their aid.

Osebo said in the video, "We will be taking our leave. If, by the grace of God, I return from my trip, I will come back."

The celebrity stylist shared the video on his Instagram page.

He captioned, "May the Lord bless me with a long life so I can do more and my children will also continue from where I stopped ."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Osebo's donation to an orphanage during the country's economic hardship

Many applauded the fashionista for thinking about the children and providing for them.

hephzyy_ commented:

Awww God bless you abundantly Daddy

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

Amen God bless you Godfather

i_am_goldyn commented:

Blessings always. Thank you, Mr Richard.

sarfocynthiaboakye commented:

God richly bless you

elormmawu commented:

God bless you

belief_abena_adom commented:

God bless you Sir.

shetu_baako_pe commented:

Ameen

Osebo discloses the reason his 13-year-old daughter does not go half-naked on social media

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Osebo the Zaraman's reason for keeping his daughter from dressing indecently on social media.

According to the celebrity stylist, his daughter, Akosua, dislikes wearing skimpy clothes.

He said through how he raised them, his daughter fancies only modest and decent clothing, although her father sometimes dresses outlandishly.

Osebo added that he supports his daughter's outfit choices because they protect her from exposing herself on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh