A popular Ghanaian preacher has paid glowing tribute to the former Newcastle winger Christian Atsu who died in the Turkey earthquake

Rev Obofour says testimonies of Atsu’s good deeds bear witness to the kind of person he was while he was alive

Netizens who reacted to the video commended him for consoling the family of the late player with such kind words.

The founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel International, Reverend Francis Antwi, alias Rev Obofour has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after he paid a powerful tribute to the late Christian Atsu.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of TRENDS GH, the popular preacher remarked that Christian Atsu can simply be described as a man of God.

Rev Obofour pays tribute to Christian Atsu Photo credit: Anadolu Agency/ Getty Images @ Rev Obofour Ministries/Facebook

He said, although Christian Atsu's death is painful, testimonies from people, really prove that he loved God and did good to all manner of people.

Rev Obofour added that Christian Atsu had accomplished his mission on earth and hence has gone to heaven.

“Testimonies, after Atsu died, shows the kind of person he was. Atsu was a righteous person and such a person doesn't die, he is only resting”.

He added “the essence of a good Christian is to provide for the poor and needy and Atsu did exactly that, so I would say that this is a great prophet who has passed. The great prophet Christian Atsu has gone to heaven”.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the preacher for the comforting words delivered to the family, especially in their time of grief.

At the time of writing the report, the video had recorded over 11,000 views and 200 likes.

Ben Henneh:

Excellent n brilliant submission there from Rev obourfo3

Agnes Mensah:

This breaks my heart. R IP champion

Frank Darko:

Best tribute to Christian Atsu.Well spoken

GRACIOUS ONE

I respect Obofuor for speaking the hardest truth.

Gloria Egbert

100% Respect for you pastor.... God bless you so much...

Kwadwo Asamoah cries as he talks about Christian Atsu

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ex-Black Stars player Kwadwo Asamoah shed tears during an interview with journalists over the death of Christian Atsu.

The former Juventus player revealed that Christian Atsu, who passed away in the earthquake that hit Hatay in Turkey, was a beautiful soul and one of the nicest people he had seen.

Each time he made an attempt to speak, he covered his face and forced his tears back.

He struggled to talk about Atsu's demise and had to call off the interview as he was overwhelmed with emotions.

