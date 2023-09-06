News of Alan Kyeremanten withdrawing from the NPP flagbearer race took over the internet, new portals, TV and radio

Many Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to express their views on his decision

Lydia Forson, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kafui Dey and many others shared their views on the matter

Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to share their reactions to the unfortunate news of Alan Kyeremanten withdrawing from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race.

Nana Aba Anamoah, Alan Kyeremanten and Lydia Forson dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @thenanaaba @alankyeremanten @lydiaforson

Ghanaian celebrities react to Alan Kyeremanten's withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race

The news took over social media and news portals on September 5, 2023, and this resulted in Ghanaian celebrities sharing their thoughts on his decision.

General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM Nana Aba Anamoah, GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere, actress Lydia Forson, and TV3 presenter Berla Mundi took to Twitter to share their views.

Others including comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, and GTV presenter Kafui Dey, were among the many Ghanaian celebrities who reacted to the news.

Below is a statement Alan Kyeremanten released withdrawing from the NPP flagbearer race.

Below are reactions from many Ghanaian celebrities upon hearing the news of Alan Kyeremanten backing out from the NPP Flagbearer race.

@KafuiDey asked:

If you were Alan Kyerematen, What will be your NEXT MOVE?

@berlamundi remarked:

Are we about to get a 'third force' in Ghana's political space with Hon. Alan Kyerematen? We wait to see #AlanSpeaks #TV3NewDay

Also, Berla Mundi shared another tweet stating that she anticipated Alan Kyeremanten's press conference, which was slated for Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Unfortunately, the presser was also cancelled.

In a live video, Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger predicted that Alan Kyeremanten would back out of the flagbearer race.

She shared a screenshot of a friend's message concerning the prediction and reiterated that she would post the video later on.

Seasoned media personality Nana Aba reacted with a laugh after a concerned Ghanaian asked why Alan Kyeremanten backed out from the flagbearer race.

@Serwaa_Amihere opined:

Alan's story in the NPP can be summarised as unmet potential, but his reasons for quitting the flagbearer race make for an interesting analysis

In another tweet, media presenter Serwaa Amihere was surprised about the news.

@lydiaforson opined:

Basically what Alan Cash is saying is that dem mafia am so e no want do again. If this is happening in their own elections then what’s to say the same won’t happen on a much larger scale in the general elections?

In another tweet, Lydia Forson described how the 2024 general Elections in the country is going to be like.

NPP calls off run-off after Boakye Agyarko withdraws from NPP flagbearer race

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) called off the Super Delegates Congress run-off for the fifth flagbearer aspirant position.

This comes after Boakye Agyarko withdrew from the race, thereby limiting the voting to the NPP National Council members, which was unconstitutional.

Also, since Alan Kyeremanten has opted out of the race, it means the ballot will have only four candidates on November 4, if no other candidates opts out.

