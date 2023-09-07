Ghanaians came out in their numbers to welcome the Black Stars when they arrived in Kumasi for their final training session ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifier match between Central African Republic

Fans were seen crowded at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as they waved the Ghana flag and cheered the players on as they arrived

A video showed the players training hard on the pitch as some fans stood in the stands and cheered them on

Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars, were given a hero's welcome in Kumasi ahead of their game on September 7, 2023, against Central African Republic.

Black Stars welcomed by a huge crowd in Kumasi. Image Credit: @ghana_fa_official @mtnghana

Source: Instagram

Black Stars given a grand welcome in Kumasi

The Black Stars arrived in their branded bus at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and met with thousands of football fans.

They arrived at the stadium on September 6, 2023, for their final training session ahead of the much-anticipated game against the Central African Republic.

This is the team's last 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match, and both teams are in Group E.

In a video, the fans cheered them on and others waved the Ghana flag in the air joyously. The players were seen training hard on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh