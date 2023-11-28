Fameye and Amerado, in a hilarious video, debated on the English name for gari, with Fameye calling it cassava dough

Initially, Fameye argued that gari was English, a stance which was refuted, prompting Fameye to propose cassava dough as an alternative answer

His response got Amerado and their entourage laughing heartily as they felt Fameye's answer was entirely off

Ghanaian music stars Fameye and Amerado, in a video, got many laughing as they had a lighthearted debate over the English name for gari, a popular West African food made from cassava.

Fameye And Amerado Photo Source: Fameye, Amerado

Source: Facebook

The amusing debate began when Fameye confidently asserted that gari was an English term. Amerado, however, quickly refuted this claim, leading to a playful back-and-forth between the two artists. Fameye later proposed cassava dough as an alternative English name for gari.

When Fameye said cassava dough, Amerado and a few others in the room began laughing, finding the suggestion both unexpected and amusing.

Gari is a famous and highly consumed food in West Africa, made from grated and fermented cassava. It is an ingredient often enjoyed in various forms, from soaking it in water to eating it with beans or groundnut soup. The appropriate English name given to it is cassava flakes.

Fameye and Amerado get many laughing.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sylvester Ekene reacted:

If celebrities they chop soaked garri ..who ma mine

King Waab wrote:

The English name is gari and the Twi name is gaaley

mamea ewarefua reacted:

l like the way they are enjoying.and the unity between them

Danny Chilling commented:

Have watched this video hundred times awwww I like this guy's

Fameye and Amerado amaze many with Kwaku Ananase remix

In another story, Amerado and Fameye have released the highly anticipated remix of Kwaku Ananse, one of the top trending songs in Ghana at the moment.

Many people prior to the release were clamouring for Fameye to be on the remix, and they have finally gotten their wish.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Empress Nita, Fameye's publicist, expressed her sentiments about Kwkau Ananse and entreated fans to stream the tune.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh