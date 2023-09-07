Black Stars players Kudus, Nuamah And Kamaldeen were seen playing ludo on a tablet, which is different from the usual board game played in Ghana

The trio entertained themselves with the game while on a flight ahead of the AFCON qualifiers

Many people were in awe that there was a digital version of the traditional board game

A video of Black Stars players Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah and Kamaldeen Sulemana playing ludo on a tablet while on a flight has surfaced online.

Kudus, Nuamah and Kamaldeen play ludo. Image Credit: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah and Kamaldeen Sulemana play ludo on a tablet

Ludo is a local board game involving a lot of strategy and is played with dice and four coloured tokens meant for each player. The game is played between two to four players.

While on a flight, Black Stars players, Kudus, Nuamah, and Kamaldeen decided to entertain themselves with the game, which they had the app version on a tablet.

In the video, Kudus stood behind the other two Black Stars players as they took turns playing the game.

A button on the app allowed them to roll a dice, and they moved the tokens by themselves after every roll.

Below is a video of Kudus, Nuamah and Kamaldeen playing ludo on a tablet on a flight to Ghana.

Ghanaians react to a video of Kudus, Nuamah and Kamaldeen playing Ludo

Many people were surprised that there was a digital version of the famous board game as they named it in the comment section.

Others called it digital ludo, while others named it 2-ludo.

nanagenius said:

Digital ludo or what?

ladyposhofficial commented:

E-ludo

