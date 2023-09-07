East Legon landlady Tracey Boakye sent a subtle message to her critics with a modest display of her wealth

The actress danced her heart out to Grace Ashy's Onipa Ani Baa Neho So No with a huge smile on her face

Tracey Boakye sang along to the lyrics, which spoke about how God's blessings always surprise those who wish you ill

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boaky reinforced her wealthy status with a suggestive song while flaunting her expensive cars.

The actress had her luxury cars directly in the camera's view as she swayed and moved her body to the lyrics and beats of Grace Ashy's hit song.

Fans could not miss Tracey Boakye's unmistakable customised Lexus SUV number plate.

Tracey Boakye glowed in her orange peplum top with two-tier ruffles at the base, gracefully grazing the waist of her blue denim jeans.

She topped her look off with a spiral curly wig and oversized oval-shaped designer sunglasses.

With her right hand clutching her car keys, the actress exhibited her large diamond wedding ring with expressive gestures. Tracey Boakye captioned the video:

"Happy New Week Fam ❤️ #francey22."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Tracey Boakye's compound filled with luxury cars

Many people commented that they wished for Tracey Boakye's blessed life.

user990771436619 commented:

I always double tap into your blessing

Eqüeã Itçhy Sñåp commented:

I tap into these blessings every day

Obaa Kessewa13 commented:

God is not done with you yet dear

Maafia commented:

I dream about this woman saa

efyahipsy commented:

I tap into your blessings Mummy

Tracey Boakye disclosed her son nearly died a few hours after he was born

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Tracey Boajye's testimony about how prayers saved her newborn baby's life in the US.

According to the actress, doctors informed her that her son had developed complications a few hours after his birth.

Tracey Boakye recounted how she was made to sign off some papers and give her son a "last kiss."

She revealed that it took hours of intense prayer with Prophet Ogyaba to heal the baby and make the doctors rescind their decision.

