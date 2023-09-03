Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu and his children enjoyed fun-filled moments when they recently went out together

The father-children team smiled throughout their appearance in a video that melted fans' hearts

Apart from everyone fawning over Kwaku Manu and his children, one lady firmly offered to be his partner

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

They're young with a celebrity parent! Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu and his children enjoyed a fun-packed day when they recently went out to spend time together.

The film star looked every inch the doting father as he played with his girls and son. Kwaku Manu launched into a dance routine with his adorable children while creating memories with them.

Actor Kwaku Manu and his kids beam with smiles during an outing in video. Photo credit: mari_gyataa.

Source: Instagram

Father-children team beams with smiles

The actor and his children, especially his first daughter, bonded like a happy father-daughter duo. The beaming father couldn't help gushing over his daughter as they exchanged smiles in a clip.

The Instagram account Mari_gyataa posted the video of the lovely moment between the film personality and his kids on her platform.

''Lovely kids,'' the caption that accompanied the clip read on social media.

As expected, fans of the actor went under the post to share sweet comments about Kwaku Manu and his cute kids.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as peeps gush over Kwaku Manu and his kids

YEN.com.gh reported that the marriage of the actor and his US-based wife, Diane Okailey Manu, had hit the rocks. Some ladies proposed love to him.

Konaduabena78 posted:

Kwaku, you've done well as a single parent, bravo.

Watulookin4 said:

@kwakumanubob I want to be their stepmom.

Nana.kwafowaa mentioned:

Beautiful .

Clementinaokoampah commented:

Vida is shy.

Maalove said:

Let me be your wife.

Tracey Boakye celebrates her daughter

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that actress and businesswoman Tracey Boakye marked her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira's third birthday with a heartwarming message and beautiful photos.

The Ghanaian movie personality and producer delivered the stunning images on her verified Instagram account to celebrate her daughter's new milestone on Saturday, May 13.

The child looked like a flawless Barbie in her African attire in the eye-catching birthday photos.

MzGee celebrates a surprise birthday with Jackie Appiah and others

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist and presenter MzGee, born Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, celebrated her birthday with some entertainers on UTV's United Showbiz.

The media personality turned a new age on Saturday, April 1, and marked the day with gratitude on her verified Instagram account.

The United Showbiz host thanked God for being extremely good to her in the heartwarming post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh