Sarknatives are excited about a subtle detail in one of the photos Tracy Sarkcess shared from the funeral of Sarkodie's lawyer

The distraught wife of one of Ghana's biggest artistes looked elegant in a lacey, halter-necked, long-sleeved gown for Cynthia Quarcoo's final burial rites

In one of the photos, Tracy Sarkcess drew attention to her stomach area as she defensively held her tummy

Ghanaian wife and entrepreneur Tracy Sarkcess has come under the spotlight as many speculate she is carrying a third child with her husband, Sarkodie.

The rumours stemmed from a photo the BRAVE Foundation founder uploaded on her Instagram page.

Tracy Sarkcess looked regal in a black lace piece with sheer sleeves and a high neck, befitting a solemn ceremony.

Sarkodie's wife shared a photo on Instagram that has made many believe that the mother of two would welcome another baby soon.

Tracy Sarkcess held her slightly swollen stomach maternally with a nurturing look. She captioned the photo as a single heart symbol and photography credit.

See the post below:

Peeps point out Tracy Sarkcess's swollen abdomen and protective hand gesture

Fans were excited as they speculated the third incoming Sark baby.

kendrickbridgewebsyte commented:

It looks like landlord will be welcoming his third child soon

_awuah1 commented:

Sarkodie yere ampa

kwasi_sarkcess_ commented:

Queen Of Sarkcess

mc_two_best commented:

Nice goal OBIDI

mczyno commented:

Second Baby Coming… Aww can’t wait!

