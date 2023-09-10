Accomplished radio presenter Andy Dosty shocked many Ghanaians when he disclosed the story of his "abandoned child"

Delay swiftly ambushed the media executive during an interview after she asked him about a baby dispute about twenty years ago

Andy Dosty admitted that the story was true, but the mother of the child decided to give the baby to someone else

Ghanaian radio personality Andy Dosty discloses one of his former girlfriends may have given his daughter to another. According to him, the child is his replica.

The radio show host added that although the child's mother did not tell him the baby belonged to him, her features confirmed his suspicions.

Many who watched the interview concluded that Andy Dosty may have refused responsibility initially.

A photo collage of Andy Dosty and Shatta Wale Image credit: @andydostygh @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Deloris Frimpong Manson put Andy Dosty in the spotlight when she brought up the identity of his lost child.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The radio host replied, "There was a story like that of an old girlfriend. She didn't say she had my child, but the baby looked like me when she gave birth. I never saw the child until she was about 13 or 15.

"To be honest with you and before God, when I saw her, I was shocked. I have never seen anyone bear such a striking resemblance to me. Not even my biological siblings. The child is my carbon copy, to be honest."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Andy Dosty's confession that his "abandoned child"

According to some people, Andy Dosty rejected that pregnancy, which was why another man was raising his daughter. Others also believe a DNA test could put this issue to rest.

Alexander Akwasi Buabeng commented:

Andy woboa,you didn't take the child.

Maame K Maa commented:

She knew u would deny it that's why she didn't give the child to you. Keep quiet, you don't have any child with her. Like u said 'ne papa wo h)' so shift.

Yadoba Thomas commented:

Very arrogant and snobbish dude !!!!

McMillan Simpolo Jr Hilary commented:

So Andy layed the foundation for Sarkodie?

Jemima Selorm Dufe commented:

DNA testing should be compulsory in Ghana. In fact the ministry of health should fund it ...it should be deducted from our taxes cos eiiiii

Andy Dosty refuses to promote Shatta Wale's album, reveals the musician insulted his mother

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported why Andy Dosty disclosed that Shatta Wale disrespected his mother to the whole world.

According to the radio show host, Shatta Wale insulted his mother during the dancehall artiste's show in Tarkoradi.

Andy Dosty revealed this news when a Shatta Movement fan asked him and his panel to review Shatta Wale's MAALI Album.

In Shatta Wale's defence, the artiste said he said distasteful things about Andy Dosty's mother and Abeiku Santana just for hype.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh