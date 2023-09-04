US-based Ghanaian social commentator Linda Osei and her son, Kwabena, debuted their first mother-son comedy video

The mother of TikTok star Felicia Osei tried to braid her son's hair, but it was an epic fail

Although the style wasn't the same, many noted that Kwabena should appreciate his mother's effort

Ghanaian American-based socialite Linda Osei and her son, Kwabena, entertained fans with a hilarious video of a funny mother-and-son banter.

Unfortunately for Maa Linda, she could not execute the complicated hairstyle online.

Those who watched the video pointed out that the whole family, including Felicia Osei, was hilarious.

A photo collage of Maa Linda and son Image credit: @kofios

In the footage, Maa Linda's son complained that his mother could not get the hairstyle he wanted right.

He showed the photo of the braids he wanted and said, "I told my mummy to do this hairstyle and look at what she did. Mummy, I'm suing you. What's your company name?"

Maa Linda said it was the best she could do for him. She tried to convince him it was the same hairstyle, but the young boy was adamant.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Maa Linda and her son's banter after she gives him the wrong style

Many loved the connection between Maa Linda and her son, Kwabena.

Matilda Ansah commented:

But Kwabena, your mama has tried. She did your hair with love.

Akua Yeboah commented:

That boy is soo beautiful.

Lawrence N Kwafo commented:

Kwabena should just say thank you to her mother for keeping his hair intact

Prissy Annor commented:

I could see during mummy's apprenticeship era she was the runaway type

Maa Linda remembers how she did not terminate her pregnancy at 18 years

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Linda Osei's sad story as a pregnant teenager when she conceived her daughter Felicia Osei.

According to the US-based social commentator, she was tempted to get rid of her pregnancy because the man responsible did not want the baby.

Maa Linda revealed that the baby she saved is Felicia Osei, who has turned out to be one of Ghana's biggest TikTok stars.

Many applauded Maa Linda for standing firm and raising her child despite the tough challenges.

