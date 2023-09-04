Star songstress Mzbel's son has surprised many with his energetic performance during a school function

The singer shared a video of her son on the microphone, singing King Paluta's hit song Yahitte

Mzbel revealed that she told her son not to perform in school, but he went against her wishes

Ghanaian singer Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, shared a video of her son, Nana Kwame Adepa, displaying exemplary talent in singing during a school gathering.

The singer also revealed that her son's stage name befitted his talent and looks. According to Mzbel, her son was to be punished for disobeying her.

The 16 Years hitmaker disclosed that she had ordered her boy not to perform in school, but he did otherwise. She captioned the video:

"Told my boy @okomfo_black not to ever perform at school again, but he doesn't listen. So misbelievers kindly suggest a punishment for him on my behalf."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Mzbel's son's performance in school

Many fans trooped to watch the video of the legendary singer's son showing his talent. Nana Kwame Adepa held the audience captive like his mother used to work crowds during shows.

mrsoppong commented:

He's a great performer . The apple doesn't fall far from the tree .

mr.adagod commented:

I’m looking for a stage name for my artist @okomfo_black When his mama was busily jumping school walls to perform at shows what did u think will happen? Leave us to do our performance .

akuapapabi64 commented:

The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree ampa On behalf of all Mzbelievers, the punishment is abrante3 toaso performi saaaa wai

Mzbel reveals why she risked her life to get pregnant after 40 years

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Mzbel's reasons for getting pregnant again in her early 40s.

The hiplife singer said people had started calling her barren because she had adopted children. According to her, some people told her son he was also adopted.

Mzbel said another pregnancy was the perfect solution to stop the rumours and gossip. She added that this was also why she bared her baby bump during her pregnancy.

