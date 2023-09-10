Ghanaian celebrity stylist Osebo the Zaraman revealed how much effort he puts into his humanitarian works

The fashionista explained that he purposefully bought a car to help him transport donation items

Osebo told YEN.com.gh why he bought a pickup truck just because of widows' and orphans' happiness

Ghanaian fashionable entrepreneur Richard Brown, Known in Showbiz as Osebo the Zaraman, explained why he bought a car to make widows and orphans happy.

The celebrity stylist said he loved sharing with the less fortunate but struggled to send them substantial items.

Osebo told YEN.com.gh that he used to travel to orphans with his Mercedes Benz, but that could take only a few items.

Osebo disclosed that he decided to buy a bigger car that could carry more items.

He said, "I purposely bought the F150 for donations. I bought that car because of my charity work. I use that car to deliver items to orphanages and my widows. So I don't usually drive that car.

"If I have to go on a donation, that's the car I park the goods in. I can't use my smaller luxury cars for that because of the items I take along. Things like bags of rice, water, T-rolls, biscuits and sometimes shoes. Those things won't fit into the other cars."

Osebo reveals the scope of his philanthropic activities

According to the Osebo the Zaraman, giving is one of his topmost principles.

The celebrity stylist told YEN.com.gh how he has structured his charity donations throughout the year.

"I cannot count because it looks like I make donations every two weeks. But for the main ones, I do them twice every year. As for those, I do them yearly for a hundred widows in Suhum and Nsawam. But Aside from that, I go to many orphanage homes"

