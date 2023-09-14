Matilda Asare: Kumawood Actress Celebrates Last Son Aaron Nana Kofi's On His Birthday As He Turns 5
- Kumawood actress Matilda Asare has shared a new video of her third son, Aaron Nana Kofi
- The actress shared the video in celebration of Aaron's fifth birthday which fell on Thursday, September 14, 2023
- The video which shows the actress' son growing into a big boy got many followers, including Vivian Jill, wishing him well
Kumawood actress Matilda Asare released a lovely video of her third son, Aaron, as he celebrated his birthday.
Aaron, who is also the last born of Matilda Asare, turned five years old on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
In celebration, the Kumawood actress decided to show off the handsome boy in a post on her Instagram page.
The video starts with an infant photo of Aaron wearing a Manchester United jersey. The video then moves to his current state. He looked handsome and all-grown as he walked around the compound.
Sharing the video, Matilda Asare vowed to always love her son, revealing that the boy had brought her so much joy.
"Happy 5 years birthday my son my love for you will remain forever mothers love ❤️ is deep. You brought me so much joy, happiness and luck!!!#son3#," she said.
Matilda Asare's fans celebrate her 3rd son
The video Matilda Asare shared triggered many heartwarming messages from her followers for the boy.
nyamekye2430 said:
Happy birthday son God bless your every area of your life
naashika_brown said:
Happy birthday champ. God bless your new age
afua_sar said:
Sending a lot of ❤️ and happy birthday
pasidem said:
Happy birthday to you dear long life and more blessing
afiakodua said:
Happy glorious birthday Sweetheart
Matilda Asare flaunts handsome 1st son in video
Previously, the Kumawood actress released a video of her first son, flaunting him on social media for the first time.
The video had Matilda's first son, known as Curtis, riding a scooter around their house.
Just like Aaron's photos, followers of the actress including Vivian Jill Lawrence reacted to the video.
Mercy Asiedu's lastborn son turns 14
In other Kumawood news, Mercy Asiedu recently celebrated the birthday of her last-born son, Nana Kwadwo a.k.a. Nana 2.
The boy turned 14 years old and the proud mother shared a photo with a lovely message. Nana 2's elder brother, Nana Safo, also shared photos of him.
The photos shared by Mercy Asiedu and Nana Safo triggered reactions about how quickly Nana 2 had grown.
