Reggie Zippy Flaunts New Lover Shortly After Divorcing Wife of 15 Years, Booed-up Photos Cause Stir
- Reggie Zippy flaunted his new lover barely a month after his wife Edith Ward filed for divorce over infidelity claims
- In the pictures he shared, a white lady was seated on his lap as he had his arms wrapped around her back and on her backside
- Many of his Instagram followers were not happy with the post as they bashed him in the comment section
Ghanaian hiplife musician Reggie Zippy, whose marriage of 15 years ended, flaunted his new lover shortly after publicly announcing his divorce from Edith Ward on August 17, 2023.
Reggie Zippy flaunts new lover on social media
Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy has shown that he has moved on after he and his wife, Edith Ward, went separate ways after being married for 15 years.
According to a statement the UK-based rapper posted their divorce was final on Friday, August 11, 2023. And barely a month after, he took to his Instagram page on September 9, 2023, to show off his new lover.
In the pictures he shared, a white lady was seated on his lap, wrapping his hand around her back or holding onto her backside.
Captioning the post, Reggie Zippy noted that life was too short to live being single when he could be in an amorous relationship with the right woman. He wrote:
Time no dey for a single and ambitious good man with sweet love and happiness to share with the right woman who knows his worth and vice versa ❤️✌.
Below are pictures of Reggie Zippy and his supposed lover.
Below is a carousel post of Reggie Zippy's gorgeous ex-wife.
Fans react to Reggie Zippy's post
Many of Reggie Zippy's Instagram followers were unhappy with the post, considering he recently divorced his wife, Edith Ward, of 15 years and had three children with her.
therealjessyblue2 said:
❤️❤️❤️ love is a beautiful thing.. enjoy dear
bb_chorus said:
You have lost a follower. I am gone. You aren't a man. Respect our Queens, regardless of the situation.
kays_six2six_gh said:
Note this picture is from 2022 . This guy is just not smart
prettyrit19 said:
So this woman was in the picture. Men ha
nanaop_gh said:
It's your life it's your choice good luck
lapstackdivagh said:
I am disappointed in u
dianaelloiinne said:
In all of this rendezvous, please remember that YOU HAVE KIDS!!!
iamawomanoftruth said:
And the pic in 2022 smh
Reggie Zippy sparks infidelity rumours, issues long statement announcing divorce
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Reggie Zippy declared himself a free man after 15 years of marriage to Edith Ward.
In an Instagram post, he noted that he may be expecting a baby with someone else. Reggie Zippy announced his separation in a lengthy emotional post, calling himself an irresponsible and wicked husband and father.
