Reggie Zippy flaunted his new lover barely a month after his wife Edith Ward filed for divorce over infidelity claims

In the pictures he shared, a white lady was seated on his lap as he had his arms wrapped around her back and on her backside

Many of his Instagram followers were not happy with the post as they bashed him in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian hiplife musician Reggie Zippy, whose marriage of 15 years ended, flaunted his new lover shortly after publicly announcing his divorce from Edith Ward on August 17, 2023.

Reggie Zippy and his family (middle) and Reggie Zippy and his alleged lover (left and right) in photos. Image Credit: @reddiezippy_official and @edithward

Source: Instagram

Reggie Zippy flaunts new lover on social media

Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy has shown that he has moved on after he and his wife, Edith Ward, went separate ways after being married for 15 years.

According to a statement the UK-based rapper posted their divorce was final on Friday, August 11, 2023. And barely a month after, he took to his Instagram page on September 9, 2023, to show off his new lover.

In the pictures he shared, a white lady was seated on his lap, wrapping his hand around her back or holding onto her backside.

Captioning the post, Reggie Zippy noted that life was too short to live being single when he could be in an amorous relationship with the right woman. He wrote:

Time no dey for a single and ambitious good man with sweet love and happiness to share with the right woman who knows his worth and vice versa ❤️✌.

Below are pictures of Reggie Zippy and his supposed lover.

Below is a carousel post of Reggie Zippy's gorgeous ex-wife.

Fans react to Reggie Zippy's post

Many of Reggie Zippy's Instagram followers were unhappy with the post, considering he recently divorced his wife, Edith Ward, of 15 years and had three children with her.

therealjessyblue2 said:

❤️❤️❤️ love is a beautiful thing.. enjoy dear

bb_chorus said:

You have lost a follower. I am gone. You aren't a man. Respect our Queens, regardless of the situation.

kays_six2six_gh said:

Note this picture is from 2022 . This guy is just not smart

prettyrit19 said:

So this woman was in the picture. Men ha

nanaop_gh said:

It's your life it's your choice good luck

lapstackdivagh said:

I am disappointed in u

dianaelloiinne said:

In all of this rendezvous, please remember that YOU HAVE KIDS!!!

iamawomanoftruth said:

And the pic in 2022 smh

Reggie Zippy sparks infidelity rumours, issues long statement announcing divorce

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Reggie Zippy declared himself a free man after 15 years of marriage to Edith Ward.

In an Instagram post, he noted that he may be expecting a baby with someone else. Reggie Zippy announced his separation in a lengthy emotional post, calling himself an irresponsible and wicked husband and father.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh