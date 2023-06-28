Former MenzGold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, has weighed in on the ongoing conflict between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

NAM1 advised exercising restraint and maintaining peace in the face of damaging allegations, stating that the cost of war outweighs the benefits

His message serves as a reminder for Sarkodie and Yvonne to consider the potential consequences and seek peaceful resolutions

Nana Appiah Mensah, the former CEO of MenzGold, has inserted himself into the ongoing feud between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson.

Popularly known as NAM1, he shared his perspective on the matter, emphasising the importance of exercising restraint when faced with damaging allegations.

In a statement on his Twitter handle, NAM1 stated:

"Yes! It takes a ton of strength to exercise restraints when faced with a supposed unjustifiable fatal poke to a brand. I probably can attest to this better, but please be advised, that the cost of war is much dearer than the price to keep the peace. PLEASE LET SLEEPING DOGS LIE.."

NAM1 advises Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie to ceasefire Photo credit: @nam_the_patriot via Twitter; @sarkodie via Instagram; @yvonnenelsongh via Instagram

Source: UGC

His message suggests that engaging in a public war of words can have detrimental consequences, both personally and professionally.

As the controversy continues, NAM1's words remind all parties involved to consider the long-term implications of their actions and seek peaceful resolutions.

See the post below:

Sarkodie asserts in his Try Me song that modern society always believes women's story

Meanwhile, in the song, he addresses the societal bias that often favours women's side of the story in conflicts involving men, suggesting that Nelson's claims may be motivated by financial gain.

"As for the modern society, anything the woman says is accepted as the truth. It's the man who has to swallow the bitter pill. We know what it is. She's just chasing the 'bag', because, does this bring the happiness back?" he said in the song.

Source: YEN.com.gh