Freezy Macbones went swimming a day after he failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics

He was spotted in his boxer shorts shirtless as he posed on the edge of the pool

Many of his fans shared words of encouragement with him in the comment section

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, was spotted at the poolside a day after losing the 2024 Olympic Qualifier bout to Senegal's Seydou Konate.

Freezy Macbones goes swimming. Image Credit: @freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

Freezy Macbones goes swimming

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones was spotted at the poolside after losing the 2024 Olympic Qualifier to Senegal's Seydou Konate on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

This means the talented boxer will not participate and represent Ghana in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Freezy Macbones posted a poolside picture on his Instagram page a day after the loss. He was spotted in a pair of boxer shorts as he stood on the edge of the pool in a slanted position.

Captioning the social media post, the award-winning Ghanaian boxer wrote his usual slogan:

Ain’t easy being freezy

Below is a picture of Freezy Macbones at the poolside.

Ghanaians react to Freezy Macbones' post

Freezy Macbones' Instagram followers shared words of encouragement with him. Others also shared Bible verses about strength, while others advised him to stay silent and bounce back stronger.

danquahseven said:

The song says it all

ishow_godfred11 said:

Bounce back stronger

big_klinsmann said:

Go ghost mood… better yaslf nd hit the road again… you ain’t there yet

goodtime492 said:

Ah freezy dance to this music if u got styles

dicksonadomopoku said:

He knows he will qualify regardless

mistaklu said:

for though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again,.... Proverbs 24:16

ghanahustla_ said:

Better luck next time jab+right hand keep it simple.

Asamoah Gyan and Freezy Macbones fake fight

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan and Freezy Macbones were engaged in a fake fight, which got many people laughing hard.

The two sportsmen played a tennis game, which resulted in a pseudo-fistfight, making two men separate them in a video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh