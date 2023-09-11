Freezy Macbones Goes Swimming After Losing 2024 Olympic Qualifier Bout To Senegal's Seydou Konate
- Freezy Macbones went swimming a day after he failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics
- He was spotted in his boxer shorts shirtless as he posed on the edge of the pool
- Many of his fans shared words of encouragement with him in the comment section
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, was spotted at the poolside a day after losing the 2024 Olympic Qualifier bout to Senegal's Seydou Konate.
Freezy Macbones goes swimming
Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones was spotted at the poolside after losing the 2024 Olympic Qualifier to Senegal's Seydou Konate on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
This means the talented boxer will not participate and represent Ghana in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Celebrate Ghanaian celebrities and their love for luxurious cars! Click to check out Wheels on Yen by Yen.com.gh!
Freezy Macbones posted a poolside picture on his Instagram page a day after the loss. He was spotted in a pair of boxer shorts as he stood on the edge of the pool in a slanted position.
Captioning the social media post, the award-winning Ghanaian boxer wrote his usual slogan:
Ain’t easy being freezy
Below is a picture of Freezy Macbones at the poolside.
Ghanaians react to Freezy Macbones' post
Freezy Macbones' Instagram followers shared words of encouragement with him. Others also shared Bible verses about strength, while others advised him to stay silent and bounce back stronger.
danquahseven said:
The song says it all
ishow_godfred11 said:
Bounce back stronger
big_klinsmann said:
Go ghost mood… better yaslf nd hit the road again… you ain’t there yet
goodtime492 said:
Ah freezy dance to this music if u got styles
dicksonadomopoku said:
He knows he will qualify regardless
mistaklu said:
for though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again,.... Proverbs 24:16
ghanahustla_ said:
Better luck next time jab+right hand keep it simple.
Asamoah Gyan and Freezy Macbones fake fight
YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan and Freezy Macbones were engaged in a fake fight, which got many people laughing hard.
The two sportsmen played a tennis game, which resulted in a pseudo-fistfight, making two men separate them in a video.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh