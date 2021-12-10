Kumawood star Benedicta Gafah gets fans talking again with scintillating photo

Benedicta Gafah has wowed her fans and followers with her latest photo

The actress was seen wearing an emerald dress as she posed for the camera

Benedicta is noted for dazzling social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers with gapped mouths and causing traffic online as she posted a new photo of herself on her official Instagram page.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Gafah was spotted wearing an emerald-coloured bodycon dress with her assets facing the camera.

The pretty actress was seated in what looked like a plush car when she posed for the camera to capture the moment for her fans.

Photos of Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah. Source: Instagram/empressdictabee

Source: Instagram

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Crème de la crème"

Fans react to the new photo

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photo and also showered some words on her.

ibrahimmahamaibrahim commented:

"U look amazing girl pretty girl"

ibrahimmahamaibrahim followed up with another comment:

"Lovely bae girl"

iambrezzyb had this to say:

"Is the two color for me"

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying on her page.

Wendy Laryea: TV star dazzles in 2 stunning photos, fans react massively

Meanwhile, award-winning Ghanaian on-screen personality, Wendy Laryea, has warmed many hearts on social media with her latest photos which have caught the eyes of netizens.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the pretty journalist, Wendy Laryea was seen beaming with her pretty smile while posing in what looked like a studio.

She was seen wearing an emerald-coloured outfit which had a touch of Africa in it as it was designed with a piece of African print.

Wendy Laryea was seen standing with her hands in her pocket as she smiled for the camera.

Source: Yen