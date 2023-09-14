Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, has said he will vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next election

KOD said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Akufo-Addo administration have been a big disappointment

The broadcaster described NDC flagbearer John Mahama as having an amazing record as president

Broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, has expressed his extreme disappointment in the Akufo-Addo government.

Having supported the NPP in the past, KOD has said his support will go to the NDC in the 2024 election.

KOD described Mahama as an amazing president. Source:Facebook/@JohnDramaniMahama/@KofiOkyereDarko/@NanaAddoDankwaAkufo-Addo

Speaking on Joy Prime, the broadcaster spoke highly of former President John Mahama, who is contesting the presidency again on the ticket of the NDC.

“I think Mahama was an amazing and wonderful president. He did amazingly well for this country,” he said.

In contrast, he said he was “highly disappointed” in the Akufo-Addo government’s performance.

KOD recounted that there were high hopes for Akufo-Addo when he was in opposition.

“If he had never become president, it would have been like the best man we never had, especially now that the narrative we hear is that the next person is going to do what I was not able to finish; no, that's not Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Asiedu Nketia urges Ghanaians to drop NPP

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said Ghanaians needed to vote out the NPP government in the next election.

Asiedu Nketia described the NPP as the greatest deception in Ghana’s recent democratic history.

The NDC chairman said the Akufo-Addo administration had allowed state capture in Ghanaian society.

Akufo-Addo confident in next flagbearer

Ahead of the NPP Super Delegates Congress, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP’s next flagbearer will steer Ghana out of the economic crisis under his current administration.

Speaking to the press during the NPP Super Delegates Congress, he hoped the NPP would rally behind the new flagbearer.

He further reiterated his neutrality in the NPP flagbearer race, saying he has not endorsed any candidate.

NPP won't win 2024 elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the poll results show the governing NPP is not likely to hold on to power beyond 2024.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics showed that people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Bawumia in 2024.

Bawumia was tipped by a previous poll by the same pollsters as among the leading candidates in the party's upcoming presidential primaries.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics showed that Bawumia had lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition.

