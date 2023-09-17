Accomplished media personality Tima Kumkum spread smiles on the faces of pupils of NNkwantapong D/A primary school

The radio host donated stationaries and essential school items to the children in the school

Tima Kumkum also spent some time with women from the community, learning and motivating them

Media Personality Tima Kumkum, born Cynthia Tima Yeboah, visited Nkwantapong D/A primary school before her 36th birthday.

The Adom TV presented donated items to the school and the whole community.

Tima Kumkum said the experience was the best birthday activity ever.

The radio show host, through her non-profit organisation, made a substantial donation to the Nkwantapong community as part of her 36th birthday activities.

Tima Kumkum Foundation delivered essential items to the pupils, including products from her ambassadorial brands like Top Choco.

The media personality was beaming with smiles while she cut into her birthday cake surrounded by eager, excited children. The footage shows the sumptuous, colourful cake featuring pearls and sea shells in an ocean-themed design.

Tima Kumkum shared the video with the caption: "The best birthday experience I had was cutting my cake with these beautiful and receiving beautiful gifts from them. I enjoyed this day with the people of Nkwantapong."

Peeps react to how Tima Kumkum celebrated her 36th birthday

Many people blessed the Adom TV presenter for her generosity towards the less fortunate children in the rural area. They also wished her a happy birthday and all the good things her new age brings.

frankies_make_up commented:

Happy birthday, mum. God bless your new age.

c_usio commented:

This is very heart-whelming to watch. God bless you, mummy.❤️

mez_tilly commented:

God bless you, sweet sis.❤️❤️❤️

adeimameadwoa commented:

Happy birthday, my love. God bless you abundantly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh