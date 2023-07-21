Ghanaian presenter Tima Kumkum celebrated her husband, Dominic Duodu, as he turned a year older on July 21, 2023

In a heartfelt message, she thanked him for loving her kids and herself the way he does and prayed to God to bless him

Many people joined Tima Kumkum in celebrating Mr Duodu as they dropped warm wishes and prayers

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum celebrated her husband, Dominic Duodu, on his birthday on July 21, 2023, with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Tima KumKum celebrates husband Dominic Duodu. Image Credit: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

Tima Kumkum celebrates her husband, Dominic Duodu

Tima Kumkum wished her husband, Dominic Duodu, a happy birthday and rained accolades on him.

She stated that he was her answered prayer and also the man of her dreams.

"My reality check, my accountability partner, my bedmate, my ride or die @dominic_duodu," she wrote to her husband.

Recently tying the knot on July 13, 2023, in a beautiful ceremony, Tima Kumkum prayed to God to make the coming years fruitful.

"May God protect you all the days of your life. Thank you for loving the kids and me the way you do, I love you, baby ❤️❤️❤️," she added.

Mr Duodu reacts to Tima Kumkum's message

Reacting to the heartfelt message, Mr Duodu thanked his wife for the wishes. He called her his love and prayed to God to bless her.

"Thank you for your warm wishes My Love @iamtimakumkum. God bless you too," he wrote in the comments.

He also thanked others who wished and prayed for him in the comment section of the post.

He added that:

"On this special day, I pray that the Good Lord answers every secret prayer of yours. Stay blessed family."

Below is Tima Kumkum's post celebrating her husband, Dominic Duodu.

Tima Kumkum's friends and fans join her in celebrating Mr Duodu

Many of Tima Kumkum's friends and followers joined her in celebrating her husband Dominic Duodu as they dropped lively messages for him in the comments.

_sinare said:

Happy birthday Dee @dominic_duodu . God bless you.

kumassaheyram stated:

Tima you found a great man and that makes me very happy .Happy birthday Dominic God bless and keep you. Keep loving our Tima❤️

nayaafriqa said:

The best month!♋️

afoak_waemelia remarked:

The caption dey give pressure to the unmarried eyiii easy madam boi anyway happy birthday Mr @dominic_duodu

