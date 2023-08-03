Ghanaian media presenter Tima Kumkum explained that the reason she and her husband shared a long kiss on their wedding day was to prove he is a good kisser

She said that he also wanted to honour her after he snubbed her of one on their engagement day

People talked about how happy she looked when she talked about that day

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum has explained why she and her husband Mr Dominic Duodu, kissed for a long time on their wedding day.

Tima Kumkum and her husband on their wedding day. Image Credit: Adom 106.3FM and @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

Tima Kumkum explains the long kiss on her wedding day

During her show on Adom FM, Mrs Cynthia Tima Duodu well known as Tima Kumkum said that she is someone who does not go about talking about her marriage in interviews.

However, she said she would make an exception since Multimedia Ghana Limited is her home.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Explaining the long kiss, she said that it was not planned but rather it just happened.

She said that during their engagement, she wanted to kiss him on the dancefloor, but he told her that was not an appropriate place for that to happen.

This caused a stir among the guests present at the wedding. So, on their wedding day, she told her he wanted to honour her with a kiss, and it resulted in a very long one.

Mrs Duodu said that her husband told her he wanted to kiss her to prove to everyone that he is a good kisser.

"My husband has never acted before and neither is he in media. So on that day, it shocked everyone. Everyone said he is calm and does not like to talk," Mrs Duodu

Below is a video of Tima Kumkum explaining the long kiss on her wedding day.

Ghanaians shared their views on Tima Kumkum's long kiss on her wedding day

Many people admired how happy Tima Kumkum looked when she was reminiscing about her wedding day.

Others also said that when they watched the video on that day, they were scared things would have advanced to intercourse.

black_afro_music said:

The Lady was soo happy it happened. Ghana asesa

shattiadandy stated:

When u finally get someone u both are into each other❤️ nothing looks like force❤️

georginarobertson16 said:

She is the happiest

melody_esi remarked:

You go they explain tire

vigabwoy_network said:

Chale Love sweet oooo

nana_adjoa_bentum said:

I was praying they don't take off their cloths

Tima Kumkum celebrates husband on his birthday

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Tima Kumkum celebrated her husband Dominic Duodu on his birthday.

She wrote a touching message and posted lovely photos of him which melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh