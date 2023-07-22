Award-winning media personality Gifty Anti says the sponsorship money she gets from the show is not enough to keep the show running

The mother-of-one revealed that she uses money from her book sales and other influencer gigs to support the program

She made some revelations as the show celebrates its 15th anniversary of celebrating the heroes of Ghana

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti has opened up before giving up on herself and her show after as some people fail to understand her narratives and stance on feminism.

The 53-year-old revealed that people think she is grooming women to fight against women, so some companies don't want to sponsor her program.

As StandPoint celebrates its 15th anniversary in July, media personalities Roselyn Felli and Emefa Adeti interview the media mogul on her show.

Gifty Anti talks about giving up

The former GTV presenter spoke about giving up and how some people keep pushing up to attain higher heights

Just three days ago, I had a terrible meltdown; I sent to my coach and told her I had given up. But just before that, I had calls from US and Australia. Someone from Pakistan called and told me not to give up because I have impacted their lives, and I have no idea.

Gifty Anti shares the struggles of securing sponsorship

The affable media personality Gifty Anti shares how some people she has helped in the past refuse to support the program

Some people have come on the show before and are now in positions of authority who can support, and they don't want to know. I remember one of my friends said, Gifty, you were doing a business show, but now the money you will have.

I can't even point out that since I started the standpoint, I haven't bought a car and built a house or land from the profits of the standpoint. I can't say that; my personal resources keep going into the program.

Monies from my speaking engagements and books are always used to support me. Sponsorship is tough to come by. People perceive that Gifty is out there to raise women to come and fight against men.

Watch the emotional video below;

