Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has shown kindness to a physically challenged woman in the Western North Region.

Vivian Jill has built a house for the woman at Bibiani Ayeresu in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal.

The actress presented the house to the wheelchair-bound woman on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Videos of the brief presentation ceremony emerged online.

Vivian Jill's donation comes after her birthday

It is not yet known what triggered the actress' kind act but it comes on the back of her 40th birthday.

The actress turned 40 on September 11 and celebrated in style, 'slaying' in a blue dress. Going barefooted, she posed elegantly in a garden of flowers while seated on a stool.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram by @nahbaffdottcom, Vivian Jill and a group of friends arrived in the town wearing white T-shirts with the actress' picture embossed in them.

Later, another video showed a reverend minister helping Vivian Jill to cut a ribbon to open the house. They moved into the room which had been furnished with a bed and television set.

The pastor said a prayer after which both Vivian Jill and her benefaciary got emotional and dropped some tears.

After opening the house of the physically challenged woman, the actress shared pieces of cloth for other women in the town.

Vivian Jill celebrates birthday with a whole village

This is not the first time Vivian Jill has shown such kindness. In 2020, she organised her birthday party with the people of Tweapease near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Videos showed the actress sharing food and cutting her birthday with the people of Tweapease.

Vivian Jill excites fans with old photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Vivian Jill got many people admiring how far she has come after dropping old pictures on her social media page.

She was wearing a floral skirt with a matching shirt in the photo while carrying a black bag. She looked skinny and wore a radiant smile.

Many people admired her beauty, while others called her the female version of her adorable son, Alfie.

