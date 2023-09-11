Actress and mother of one Vivian Jill Lawrence marked her 40th birthday in style as she slayed in a blue dress

Barefooted, she posed elegantly in a garden of flowers while seated on a stool

Piesie Esther, Juliet Ibrahim, and many others have wished her well while others admired her beauty in the pictures

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence turned many heads online when she dazzled in a blue dress to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Vivian Jill Lawrence's birthday photos. Image Credit: @vivian_jill_lawrence

Source: Instagram

Details of Vivial Jill Lawrence's 40th birthday photoshoot

Vivian Jill's 40th birthday pictures were taken in a well-decorated garden. She sat on a stool as she posed elegantly. Behind her was a wooden door-like structure designed with a wreath on both sides.

The celebrated actress was clad in blue. The dress was made of plain, deep blue fabric and styled with a thigh-high cut on the left leg.

Vivian Jill rocked a frontal lace wig styled into a ponytail with a portion in the front left to hang on her face. Her makeup made her look radiant and she was barefooted in all the pictures.

Below are photos of Vivial Jill slaying in a blue dress to mark her 40th birthday.

Ghanaians celebrate Vivian Jill as she turns 40

Juliet Ibrahim, Dr Pounds, Piesie Esther and many of Vivian Jill's fans wished her well on her 40th birthday.

julietibrahim said:

Happy birthday sis

drpoundsofficial said:

Happy Happy my dear

piesieesther said:

Happy birthday blessed one

amacurvy_isfit said:

Happy birthday to one the strongest woman I know may God bless you for all you do for me and the universe ❤️❤️

ella_baby175 said:

Happy birthday to you mommyMay God bless you prosperity long life many more wonderful years to celebrate in your life stay safe with lots of happiness together

abrewa_mafia_nanaa_nancy said:

Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman ❤️❤️❤️

akuaododerby said:

❤️❤️❤️happy birthday to you sweetheart

elizabeth.divine.5099 said:

Happy happy blessed birthday to you Queen May all your secret prayers be answered IJN AMEN

Vivian Jill drops old photos

YEN.com.gh reported that Vivian Jill got many people admiring how far she has come after dropping old pictures on her social media page.

She was wearing a floral skirt with a matching shirt in the photo while carrying a black bag. She looked skinny and wore a radiant smile.

Many people admired her beauty, while others called her the female version of her adorable son, Alfie.

Source: YEN.com.gh