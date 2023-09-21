Esther Smith, in a video, was spotted abroad driving a car and jamming to a melodious gospel tune

The veteran gospel musician looked beautiful in her advanced age and had many Ghanaians admiring her

In the comment section of the video, many fans expressed how much they loved the singer's music

Renowned gospel singer Esther Smith, in a video that has excited many Ghanaians, was captured abroad, cruising in a car while grooving to a soulful gospel melody. The video has since gone viral, attracting waves of admiration from her numerous fans.

Despite her advanced age, Esther Smith appeared radiant and youthful, captivating the hearts of many Ghanaians who watched the video. Her infectious smile and joyful demeanour while enjoying the gospel tune showed her enduring passion for music.

The video, which quickly garnered thousands of views, also sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments section. Fans from across Ghana expressed their deep affection for Esther Smith and her timeless music. Many praised her commitment to spreading the message of faith through her melodious voice. Some folks also shared fond memories they had of Esther when she was in her prime and thanked her for impacting their lives.

Jojo Mills chills abroad

In a similar story, Efiewura actor Jojo Mills Robertson, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, was spotted chilling outside the country.

The actor played the iconic role of Sofo Jojo in the Efiewura series and has been widely missed by many Ghanaians.

The actor looked graceful in his old age, to the delight of many Ghanaians who took to the comment section to drop fond memories of him.

