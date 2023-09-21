Celebrated comic actor Akrobeto hosted an exceptional guest from the United Kingdom earlier this week

The comedian warmly welcomed Steven Appleton, Liverpool Football Academy coach, to Ghana

Steven Appleton revealed that this visit was his first time in Africa, and he decided to spend it in Ghana

Ghanaian comic actor Akrobeto, born Akwasi Boadi, delivered a splendid, stimulating interview with Steven Appleton, Liverpool FC Academy coach.

According to Steven Appleton, he was delighted to meet Akrobeto because the Ghanaian comedian was viral in the UK.

He added that he is scheduled to spend a month in Ghana as this is his first time visiting the country and the continent.

A photo collage of Akrobeto and Steven Appleton Image credit: @Akrobeto_official @UTV @Steven Appleton

Source: Facebook

Akrobeto was in his element as he introduced the international coach on his show. In his usual fashion, his delivery was speckled with hilarious punch lines that the audience could not miss.

Steven Appleton answers some questions from Akrobeto about being interviewed on the Real News program.

He said, "You're very popular in the UK with your football results program. It's an honour to be here. It's unbelievable. I'm speechless."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Akrobeto's hilarious interview with Liverpool FC Academy coach

The comment section was filled with pride as many iterated Steven Appleton's assessment of Akrobeto's popularity in the UK.

Prince Nana Poku commented:

So touching. You're very popular in the UK. May God protect our stars.

Emmanuel Nana Zadoor commented:

They love him in Turkey ooooo.

Nana Boachie Kojo Yiadom commented:

Appleton also has a great sense of humour to blend with our uncle.

Kuss Kuss commented:

UTV all the way they use twi to make history all the time. Let's appreciate our language.

Source: YEN.com.gh