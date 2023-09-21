Former Starr FM presenter KOD flaunted a magnificent vintage whip ahead of his well-known event, Rhythms on Da Runway

He built up excitement for the event, which took place on Wednesday, September 20, in Soho, Marina Mall in Accra

Fans who watched the video, which had fewer views after its release, enthused about his opulent lifestyle

Ghanaian media personality and event founder KOD, born Kofi Okyere Darko, showed off a regal vintage car to whip up excitement ahead of his Rhythms on Da Runway event.

The famous broadcaster and former Starr FM show host rocked an outfit with a look matching the colour of the magnificent vehicle.

KOD shows off a vintage whip.

Source: Instagram

KOD stimulates excitement

In a clip seen by YEN.com.gh, the media star rings out his event to fans. He spoke to the camera shortly after arriving at an undisclosed location, where he showed off the luxurious whip.

"We're ready for the launch tonight," a caption accompanying the video posted to the Instagram page of Rhythms On Da Runway said.

Fewer people had watched and commented on the video at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the clip of KOD

Many expressed eagerness to attend the event. Rhythms on Da Runway sponsored edition happened on Wednesday, September 20, in Soho, Marina Mall, Aiport City.

Ramvillathedj posted:

That's what I am talking about.

Events_ushers_gh said:

We just can’t wait.

Efia Odo turns head at Rhythms on Da Runway

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress and social media star Efia Odo, born Andrea Owusu, turned heads when she arrived in a fitting dress at the launch of a new Rhythms on Da Runway edition.

The film star boosted her height and confidence with a pair of high heels matching the colour of her expensive bag.

Efia Odo rocked long braids and added large earrings to her stunning look for the occasion. The Ghanaian social media blogger Ghkwaku posted a video of the moments she arrived at the event.

5 times Efia Odo surprised Ghanaians by going fully clothed

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo is a controversial figure loved by many.

Some folks may not like her as much as others, but most would agree Efia is a fashion goddess and knows how to capture the attention of her audience with her engaging sense of fashion.

Efia is famous for her revealing dressing style, but some people don't know she can also slay and look captivating in full-length attires.

