Ghanaian bride, Brittany looked gorgeous in beautiful outfits by top female designers for her luxurious wedding

The female photographer wore a breathtaking, stylish kente gown and alluring hairstyle for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have congratulated the young and wealthy couple on their well-organised nuptial

Ghanaian photographer and chief executive officer of Casty Moments, Brittany, is the latest wedding vendor to marry in a lavish ceremony.

Ghanaian bride slays in fabulous kente gown for her wedding. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The talented wedding photographer looked flawless in beautiful outfits for the pre-wedding outfits and kente gown for the traditional wedding.

The beautiful Ghanaian bride Brittany looked angelic in a white flared dress with puff sleeves while the groom wore a long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers.

Ghanaian bride and female photographer Brittany looks splendid in a criss-cross kente gown

The melanin bride, Brittany, with spotless skin, wore a custom kente gown Modabertha designed for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Brittany wore a side-parted curly hair left loose to cascade around her shoulders.

Ghanaian couple Kwaku and Brittany look stunning together

The handsome groom, Kwaku, wore a tailor-made agbada and stylish Mobutu hat for the traditional wedding.

After exchanging their wedding bands, the adorable couple danced beautifully in a viral video.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian photographer Casty Moments' wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ireneagyemang stated:

So beautiful. Stunning bride and equally beautiful work done, Albie.

Omgitsnuell stated:

Hypeman deserves a Grammy award

Butachathu stated:

Yes, beautiful

mizz._.tee stated:

Pretty bride, beautiful gown.

mel_odyxx stated:

I watched this over and over

miz_n_uella stated:

Congrats. Indeed, God makes all things beautiful in His time. Send love, Brit and Casty❤️❤️❤️

___gyems stated:

This is beautiful Congratulations Casty!

marg_de_beautiful_soul stated:

Beauty is an understatement

Brownietreatsbythea stated:

What a stunner

lovebelle__'s stated:

Aww so beautiful ❤️. Congratulations hun ❤️

miz_n_uella stated:

Congrats. Indeed, God makes all things beautiful in His time. Send love, Brit and Casty❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh