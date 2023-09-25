Fameye delivered a stellar performance at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Jams in Nkroful over the weekend

The musician shared some videos from the successful show on his Instagram page, which impressed many fans who admired his craft

Fameye performed a host of hit songs from his catalogue and thrilled patrons, who sang his lyrics with passion

Music sensation Fameye set the stage on fire with a stellar performance at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Jams on September 23, 2023, in Nkroful. The artiste, left the audience in awe as he delivered an unforgettable show.

Fameye, eager to share his success, took to his Instagram page to post videos from the event. These videos not only showed his remarkable talent but also left fans in admiration of his craft. His loyal followers were quick to flood the comments section with words of praise and excitement.

During the event, Fameye treated the crowd to a medley of his greatest hits. The atmosphere was electric as he sang song after song from his extensive catalogue. He performed tunes like his latest single Not God, Onipa, Praise, Thank You and a host of other tunes. Patrons, filled with passion, joined in, singing along to every word of his lyrics. This collective energy created an unforgettable moment, uniting fans in their love for the artiste and his music.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Jams in Nkroful, which pays tribute to Ghana's founding father, Kwame Nkrumah, and celebrates Ghanaian culture and music, was the perfect setting for Fameye's outstanding performance, stage presence, and musical prowess.

Fans praise Fameye

Social media users were quick to praise Fameye's talent and stage presence.

yeplayparis said:

Mr Peter Is A Prophet Preaching The Gospel Through His Music

mpba4realofficial commented:

God BLESS YOU @fameye_music

4realentertainment reacted:

❤️ fully activated

Fameye appreciates fan who was inspired by his music

In another story, Fameye, in a Facebook post, happily reacted to a viral video of a young man who talked about how much Fameye's music has touched his life.

The musician thanked the young fan for his beautiful words, stating that it meant a lot to him.

In the viral video of the young man, he said he had lost his parents, and Fameye's music got him through tough times.

