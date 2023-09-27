Famous Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus has answered some questions to give more details about his personal life

The West Ham player answered 14, which is his jersey number at the club, questions the football club's media team asked him

Kudus responded to questions on his favourite meal, artiste, song, and the person he texts most

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus has shared personal details about himself with the public.

He mentioned his favourite meal, movie, and artiste, among other things. He also revealed who he texts the most and what emoji he uses often.

During his interaction with West Ham's media team, he made these revelations when responding to 14 fun questions about his jersey number at the club.

A collage of Mohammed Kudus and a bowl of jollof Photo credit: @WestHam & @Didi_Jollof Source: YouTube

During the interview, Kudus said that his favourite food is jollof, and the person he texts most is his mother. His love for his mother does not come as a surprise, as he has shown in different ways that he adores her.

One of the most recent ways was the presence of Kudus' mother and brothers in East London for the unveiling ceremony when he moved from Ajax to West Ham.

Aside from the professional significance of the unveiling ceremony, it was also a family moment for Kudus as he took pictures with his mother and siblings.

The Black Stars midfielder also said the emoji he uses the most is the laughing emoji.

He mentioned Stonebwoy as his favourite artiste and added that he could listen to the reggae dancehall singer’s Life Is The Journey for the rest of his life.

He answered other questions as well. Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh