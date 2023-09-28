Shatta Wale, in a tweet, denounced his Ghanaian nationality, identified as a Nigerian, and even gave himself a Nigerian name

He made the tweet when a fan asked why he had used Nigerian flags in an earlier tweet

The musician alluded that Ghanaians were not appreciative, so he would rather align with Nigerians

Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale recently took to Twitter to express his desire to identify as Nigerian. The catalyst for this declaration was a fan's inquiry regarding his use of Nigerian flags in a previous tweet.

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale Photo Source: Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

Responding to the fan's question, Shatta Wale tweeted:

Which Ghana? A place where everyone seems tired... I want to relocate. Even Kwame Nkrumah, who fought for our independence, isn't getting the respect his vision deserves. My friends, call me 'Ike Chukwu Nnamdi' from now on.

This unexpected statement sparked reactions in the comment section, as Shatta Wale seemed to be disavowing his Ghanaian nationality in favour of embracing a Nigerian identity. The musician appeared to be expressing his frustration with what he perceived as a lack of appreciation from Ghanaians for his contributions to the country's music scene.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sahabela said:

Hurry up and relocate then. Maybe Naija there di3 they'll push something into your belly.

me_that9924 commented:

Bossu we taya but Nigerians taya pass us If you like make we bet then just talk say you wan exchange nationality plus any Nigerian den see. Dem go pay you sef join before dem come

GeneralVjay reacted:

I too like your cruise. Patiently waiting for that album and hopefully, you come to Nigeria and push the album more

Shatta Wale links up with Portable

In another story, Shatta Wale, in a tweet, shared a recording of a video call he had with Nigerian musician Portable and hinted at a collaboration.

The two musicians had a light-hearted banter during the video call and could not hold their excitement as they shared jokes and laughter.

Fans of Shatta Wale were excited by the linkup and said the two controversial personalities coming together was going to be fireworks.

Source: YEN.com.gh