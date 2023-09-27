Okyeame Kwame, during a discussion on Twitter about development in the country and holding leaders accountable, said it was better to fix one's self

The musician said he would rather work hard to be able to afford a mechanic than wait for leaders to fix the Tema motorway

The tweet did not sit right with many Ghanaians who bashed Okyeame Kwame for trying to belittle and trivialise the suffering of the average Ghanaian

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame recently sparked a debate on Twitter when he shared his perspective on the issue of national development and accountability.

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame Photo Source: Okyeame Kwame

Source: Facebook

In a tweet, he expressed his belief that individuals should take personal responsibility for their problems rather than solely relying on leaders to address them.

My opinion is I don’t trust partisan politics. At 47 yrs I know nobody is interested in fixing the motor way that destroys my shocks every month . So, I will work hard to be able to afford the mechanic. He tweeted.

While some appreciated his call for self-reliance, many Ghanaians took issue with Okyemae Kwame's statement, accusing him of downplaying the hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their opinion on the musician's stance.

Okyeame Kwame angers Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MisterElikem said:

Okyeame dierr s3 onnim nynasa, dea ohene b3ka na ob3 translate

ananivy wrote:

Then why do you pay taxes? you know they won’t fix it so you will just bear the cost of your car shocks, while pple are losing their lives on that same road.

issrhaul_jah commented:

Ah?? At 47 this thing you write sense noe dey inside one sef weren’t u part of the people that did the road safety campaign?

Ghanaians bash Okyeame Kwame

In a related story, Okyeame Kwame urged Ghanaians to work on themselves rather than relying on politicians to fix their problems for them.

The seasoned musician quoted a tweet asking which leader would be the best for Ghana and said none of them would be of any help to the country.

The musician's comments sparked anger from many Ghanaians, who felt he was absolving the leadership of the country of all blame.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh