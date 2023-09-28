Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi shared a video of himself jubilating when his club, FC St. Gallen, defeated Berner Young Boys

He danced with so much energy and happiness as he whined his waist

Many people admired his moves such that they hailed him in the comment section

Ghanaian professional footballer Lawrence Ati Zigi put smiles on the faces of many when he posted a video online of him displaying fire dance moves inside the FC St. Gallen dressing room.

Lawrence Ati Zigi dances energetically in a video

Lawrence Ati Zigi was jubilating after his club, FC St. Gallen emerged winner in a nip and tuck game with Berner Young Boys. The game resulted in a 2:1 win and was played on September 27, 2023.

In a video, Ati Zigi was seen singing and dancing around the dressing room while holding a black t-shirt. He also whined his waist, held a table and danced some more.

Sharing how he felt after his team defeated the other club, Ati Zigi who also plays as the goalkeeper for the Black Stars, wrote:

Work and Happiness

Video of Lawrence Ati Zigi jubilating with his teammates inside the dressing room.

Fans comment on Ati Zigi's dance moves

Many people were awed by Lawrence Ati Zigi's dance moves in the video. See some of the comments below:

lovelypfister said:

He is not only a good goalkeeper, he is a good dancer as well! ❤️ Zigi is love ❤️

elsie_yegbs said:

It’s the way he’s enjoying the song effortlessly, for me

micheysfashion said:

Zigi what's the meaning of this dance

anthony_baffoe5 said:

No 1 got moves

elly_kem187 said:

elly_kem187 l Happiness is free

