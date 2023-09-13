Ghanaian professional footballer Ernest Nuamah displayed incredible dance moves at the Black Stars camp after the team voted for him to dance

He danced to Keche's 2014 hit song Aluguntugui as the other players captured his moves onto their smartphones

The other Black Stars players were seen cheering him on in the adorable video

Ghanaian Black Stars player Ernest Nuamah flaunted his exceptional dance moves at the Black Stars camp.

Black Stars player Ernest Nuamah dances. Image Credit: @the1957news

Source: Instagram

Ernest Nuamah dances at Black Stars camp

Before he stook to the dancefloor, Black Stars captain André Morgan Rami Ayew, aka Dede Ayew, asked the team whether they would love to see Ernest Nuamah dance.

Dede Ayew stated that he had not seen Ernest Nuamah dance and even if he had, he does not recall. They cast a vote, and many of the Black Stars players voted for Nuamah to dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Keche's 2014 hit song Aluguntugui was played as he made azonto dance moves as the players cheered him and recorded him onto their smartphones.

After making a few moves in the video, Nuamah said the song was too fast for him and requested for it to be changed. However, the speed of the same song was slowed down.

Below is a video of Ernest Nuamah displaying fire dance moves at the Black Stars camp.

Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana play digital ludo

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars players Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana were captured playing digital ludo.

Sulemana and Nuamah were seated on their seats on the flight while Kudus stood behind them.

The game usually played on a wooden board with dice and coloured tokens, left many Ghanaians in awe as they had not seen a digitalised version.

Fan prevents Gideon Mensah from leaving the Accra Sports Stadium

YEN.com.gh, in another sports-related story, reported that a staunch fan of Black Stars player Gideon Mensah jumped onto his car bonnet as he was leaving the Accra Sports Stadium after Ghana and Liberia's friendly.

Many people questioned the fan's actions after watching the video, while others were concerned whether he was injured since the footballer sped off while he lay on the car bonnet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh