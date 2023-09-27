Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif arrived in style at the 2023 New York Fashion Week

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was spotted at the 2023 New York Fashion Week as he slayed in baggy trousers and a suit and went shirtless.

Black Sherif at the 2023 New York Fashion Week

For his 2023 New York Fashion Week look, Black Sherif wore a pair of extremely large black trousers, went shirtless and covered up with a long-sleeved suit. Blacko styled the suit's sleeves by folding them upwards.

The Simmer Down crooner wore a black cap, several necklaces and rings to style his look.

A video of Black Sherif at the 2023 New York Fashion Week.

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's fashion style

Black Sherif's outfit in the video got many people talking about his fashion sense. They were not pleased with the outfit he wore to the fashion show.

akosua_darklips said:

Awwoo Blacko won’t kill us ❤️.

nicelipsenyo said:

He’s getting out of hand

abenahsugar_ said:

Blacko to the whole wiase aboozigi fashion

arabaaggrey said:

Leave my Kwaku YAYA alone o )se K K Kabobo

mrsameeraabdulaziz said:

Wei dea3 togas oooo

cassbatreatgh_ said:

Now nobody will be asking who he is when he wins BET

kingnebugh said:

even Bob Santo wouldn't dress like this erhhhh Blacko is living in another world oooo

_babe_aj said:

I’m impressed..fashion like this gets u a whole different recognition too

Blacko blasts fan who says he sold his soul

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif lashed out at a fan in a hilarious video after the fan alleged that he had sold his soul to the devil.

Responding to the fan, the Simmer Down crooner told the fan that if he, the fan, knew where people sold their souls, he, the fan, would have also done the same.

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their views in the comments.

