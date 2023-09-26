Mohammed Kudus answered questions about himself in a Q&A session with West Ham United

He spoke about his love for his mother, Stonebwoy and jollof, among other things

Many people commented on the video as they shared their thoughts on his response to the questions

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus playfully mentioned his nickname during a Q&A session with West Ham United on TikTok and Instagram.

Kudus answers questions about himself in a Q&A session

West Ham United's newly signed player Mohammed Kudus, in a question-and-answer session on the club's social media pages, shared some interesting facts about himself.

The talented footballer said his nickname is Kuku and he mentioned the name by prolonging the pronunciation of the "U."

He reiterated his love for Stonebwoy and noted that the dancehall musician is his favourite artiste. He added that if he were to listen to one song for the rest of his life, it would be Stonebwoy's Journey.

Speaking about his relationship with his mother, the Black Stars player revealed that he texts his mother all the time and she is the one he speaks to the most.

He also described the moment he played for West Ham United for the first time and scored his first goal in that game as lovely.

Mohammed Kudus said his favourite food was jollof and his favourite movie is Black Panther.

Below is a video of Mohammed Kudus answering questions about himself.

Below is the same video shared on Instagram.

Football lovers comment on Mohammed Kudus' spot on Q&A session with West Ham United

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section of the video to hail Mohammed Kudus as they called him the star player from the country.

Others also spoke about his love for dancehall musician Stonebwoy and how close he is with his mother.

Stephen said:

jollof, the pride of Ghana

OgeeTheMc said:

London 29th October, Electric Brixton Stonebwoy live

@Arrested said:

@STONEBWOY in case you don’t know him. This is him ❤️

Ayam Nkansah said:

Start him in your matches

Efy..aa Arthur said:

Please you don't text your mum the most wae It's me

user3959433363586 said:

Kuku and Stonebwoy's music like 5 and 6

Fun said:

Proud of his country star boy from Ghana

AdNaN DC⏰ said:

Ghana is so proud to have you ⚒

Regina said:

My new favorite team and my favorite player

