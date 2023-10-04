Sandra Ababio's fiance, Kwame Baffour, in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, shared some juicy details regarding his anticipated wedding with the actress

The young man revealed that the wedding was going to take place in December but remained tight-lipped on the exact day it was going to happen.

The couple went viral recently as Baffour went on one knee to propose to Sandra, who has been his long-time partner

In an exclusive conversation with YEN.com.gh, Kwame Baffour, the fiance of popular Ghanaian actress Sandra Ababio, spilt the beans on some exciting details about their upcoming wedding. The couple recently took social media by storm when Baffour got down on one knee to propose to his long-time partner, Sandra Ababio.

Sandra Ababio and fiance Baffour Photo Source: sandra_sarfo_ababio

Source: Instagram

Baffour, in his chat with YEN.com.gh, revealed that their highly anticipated wedding is set to take place in the month of December. However, he remained tight-lipped about the exact date, keeping fans and well-wishers in suspense.

The wedding is somewhere around December, Baffour disclosed, but me and my wife-to-be are yet to decide on the exact date. When we finally decide the date, I want Ghanaians to come in their numbers to celebrate with us, he added.

The couple's engagement had sent joy through social media as fans and friends congratulated them on this significant step in their relationship. Sandra Ababio, who is known for her talent and beauty, has been a beloved figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, particularly Kumawood and many are happy to see her get tied down.

Ghanaians anticipate Sandra Ababio's wedding

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

julindycooks3 said:

I like the way he is keeping things private.

iamjae_jaeofficial commented:

The way the system is and u are saying come in ur numbers. I will advise u withdraw that statement

kotoro_535 commented:

But he didn’t say the year because every year has December in it. I’m just saying

Sandra Ababio's daughter

In another story, Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio previously revealed that she had a daughter who is 15 years old.

The actress opened up on the circumstances leading to the birth of her daughter at the age of 22.

A video of the actress' pretty-looking daughter has popped up on social media following her revelations on The Delay Show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh