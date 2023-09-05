Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio recently revealed that she has a daughter who is 15 years old

The actress opened up on the circumstances leading to the birth of her daughter at the age of 22

A video of the actress' pretty-looking daughter has popped up on social media following her revelations on The Delay Show

Gorgeous Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio is the mother of a 15-year-old girl, it has emerged online.

News of Sandra Ababio’s emerged after she recently appeared on The Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso.

According to the actress, she gave birth to her daughter when she was just about 22 years old.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio has a 15-year-old daughter

Source: Instagram

Narrating the circumstances leading to the birth of her child, Sandra Ababio revealed that she got pregnant with a man who was around 50 years old at the time.

The man had returned from the United Kingdom to settle within her vicinity. He promised to marry her, but unknown to her, the man had his wife and children living in London.

Delay shows video of Sandra Ababio’s daughter

As she narrated the story about the birth of her daughter, Delay’s production team displayed a video of the girl for a few seconds.

The video had the teenager wearing a black dress with long braided hair. She turned around to show.

From all indications, Ababio's daughter took after her mother in beauty and will grow into a pretty woman just like her.

Watch the video of Sandra Ababio's daughter below:

Later, Instagram blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa shared the full video of Sandra Ababio's daughter.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio celebrates her gorgeous mother's birthday

Meanwhile, the actress' mother recently turned a year older and she took to social media to share a video of her beautiful and young-looking mother in celebration.

Sandra Ababio's video of her mum got many of her followers marvelled by the resemblance they share.

Lil Win gushes over Sandra Ababio

Earlier, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win had gushed over Sandra Ababio when they met on the United Showbiz

The duo, who were rumoured to be lovers before Lil Win married his wife in 2022, appeared on the programme on Saturday, June 17.

