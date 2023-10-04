A Ghanaian lady residing in Germany has spoken up briefly about her cost of living in the European country

Yaa Baby, 29, lamented the high expense of taxi rides but said that she had no rent problems when she arrived because she lived with her sister

The video of her conversation with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has elicited diverse opinions from internet users

A Germany-based Ghanaian lady, Yaa Baby, has briefly opened up about her life and the cost of living in the European country. She spoke with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

Yaa Baby, known as a vibrant TikToker, disclosed that she relocated to Germany at 25. She said she moved into her sister's home when she arrived.

Challenges with ride services

When asked if life was difficult for her when she first moved to Bremen, where she now resides, Yaa Baby said it was not.

"I lived with my sister when I arrived, so I didn't have to worry about rent. Life was easy. Having a family member here made it relatively easy for me," she told Zionfelix.

Yaa Baby, 29, bemoaned the high expense of taxi fares in her neighbourhood, which she claims compels her to perform most errands on foot.

"Just a 15-minute taxi trip to my house is GHc1,400; I'll never take a taxi in Bremen," she said.

Her video with the blogger has been watched more than 20,000 times by online users.

Reactions to the short interview of Yaa Baby

