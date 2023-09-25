Actor Lil Win, in a video he shared on TikTok, drank kooko and koose while listening to motivational content

Hausa koko, also known as spicy corn or millet porridge, is a popular street food in West Africa that is typically eaten for breakfast

Kooko is usually eaten with koose, a spicy bean cake, and Lil Win seemed to enjoy the simple breakfast

Ghanaian actor Lil Win recently delighted his fans on TikTok with a heartwarming video showcasing his love for traditional West African breakfast. In the video shared on his TikTok account, the popular actor was seen savouring a bowl of kooko accompanied by koose while listening to motivational content.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win drinking kooko Photo Source: officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

For those unfamiliar with these traditional dishes, kooko refers to a hot and spicy corn or millet porridge commonly enjoyed as a breakfast option in West Africa.

Koose, on the other hand, is a spicy bean cake that pairs perfectly with kooko. This combination is a favourite among many Ghanaians.

In the TikTok video, Lil Win appeared to be thoroughly enjoying his simple yet satisfying breakfast. He took large sips of the kooko through the rubber it was packaged in while occasionally taking a bite of koose.

What made this video even more special was that Lil Win was simultaneously listening to motivational content. This combination of traditional breakfast and inspirational messages seemed to set the tone for a positive start to his day.

Fans of Lil Win admire his breakfast choice

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

My Health (ma sante) said:

how much is koko now in Ghana i miss this

@Cilla bae23 wrote:

someone ask me why am I not putting my koko in cup I said I enjoy it passes in the cup

lydiaadu315 commented:

I really love this man ooo, Enjoy your koko

Fameye complains about the price and quantity of kooko

In another story, Fameye bought GH¢3 worth of porridge and was not satisfied with the quantity he was served.

The musician, in a lighthearted manner, lamented about how hard Ghana was and showed the porridge, which was in a transparent plastic bag.

The funny video got folks laughing as they shared the same sentiments with Fameye and recounted similar experiences.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh