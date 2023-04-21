Ghanaian dancer and media personality Dancegod Lloyd has expressed excitement at being quoted in the University of Ghana's dance exams

The dancer shared a photo of the exam sheet on his Instagram page celebrating his achievement as he asserted that he is now a whole course at the university due to his dance skills

Happy fans and supporters of the dancer shared their excitement in the comment section praising him for his hard work and how far his talent has taken him

Ghanaian dancer and social media personality Laud Anoo Konadu also known as Dancegod Lloyd, has appeared in an end-of-semester examination question at the University of Ghana's Department of Dance. This has caused a stir online as Dancegod shared a photo of what he viewed as an achievement on social media.

In the photo shared by the dancer, who had earlier shared unique stories about his dance journey and features, he said that he was surprised and thankful to God for such a major achievement in his dance career. In the photo shared, sub-question B of Question 2 required the school's dance students to categorise Dancegod's social media dance presentation under either a highbrow or lowbrow type of dance presentation.

The question involving the dancer's name had four marks allocated to it and Dancegod was excited to be a subject in the school's examination questions. He showed gratitude to God and shared a picture of the exam sheets with his friends with a caption saying:

Wow!!! I’m a whole topic in the university of Ghana exams❤️ I don’t know about you, but this means a lot to me. God is the greatest! #ionlywanttoleavealegacy

See Dancegod's reaction to his name in UG's exams in the post below:

Some fans of the dancer reacted to his name appearing in the University of Ghana's dance exams

ivthstunner commented:

Congratulations, Legend, we’re proud of you .

anthonyangela01 commented:

If you get people wey no like you as part of the students na now they go regret am. 4marks done go like this.

vb_entertainment commented:

I thought dancing stopped after SHS, but you, @dancegodlloyd, proved that dancing is a profession and pays. May you go high, and may all your secret prayers be answered.

