Nigerian comedians Gordons and Klint Da Drunk, in a video, touched down in Ghana ahead of Jacinta's Woman On Top Show

In a video, the comedienne linked up with the two Nigerian stars at the Kotoka International Airport, where they were spotted chatting and laughing

Jacinta's show is set to take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the National Theatre, with other stars, such as Kofi Kinata, set to perform

Nigerian comedians Gordons and Klint Da Drunk have touched down in Ghana ahead of the highly anticipated Woman On Top show by Ghanaian comedienne Jacinta. The duo's arrival at Kotoka International Airport has set the stage for what promises to be a night filled with laughter and entertainment.

Ghanaian Comedienne Jacinta Links Up With Klint Da Drunk And Gordons Photo Source: YEN.com.gh

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming video that quickly went viral on social media, Jacinta was seen warmly welcoming the two Nigerian comedy stars as they stepped off their flight. It was all laughter and smiles as the trio engaged in jovial banter, setting a tone for what lies ahead.

Jacinta's Woman On Top show is slated to take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the National Theatre in Accra. With the arrival of Gordons and Klint Da Drunk, the excitement surrounding the event has skyrocketed even more.

The comedy show does not feature just the Nigerian comedians. It is a star-studded affair featuring a lineup of other top talents. Ghanaian music sensation Kofi Kinata is among the stars set to grace the stage, promising an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment.

Comedian Too Much arrives in Ghana

In another story, Too Much of Junka Town's fame has come back from the UK to Ghana after a short stay.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, the actor said he feels sad returning to Ghana, but he loves his country.

He added that his family and most of his friends are still in Ghana, hence, his decision to return.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh