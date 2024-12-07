Lil Win, in a video, stormed a polling station in a brand-new expensive Honda Civic decorated with A Country Called Ghana artworks

The Kumawood actor entertained the Electoral Commission officials before proceeding to the voting booth to exercise his civic duty

Lil Win gifted a significant sum of money to a large crowd, who mobbed and interacted with him after he finished voting

Award-winning Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win caught attention on social media as he visited a polling station to vote in his constituency on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Lil Win flaunts car, gifts cash

In a video shared by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on social media, Lil Win arrived at his prescribed polling station with some close friends in a new, expensive Honda Civic decorated with artwork from his award-winning film A Country Called Ghana.

The Kumawood actor sat in the passenger seat while his friend drove him in the luxurious car. Upon arrival, he went through the electoral guidelines and cracked jokes to entertain the EC officials before proceeding to the voting booth to exercise his civic duty.

Lil Win was mobbed by a large crowd, who cheered him as he finished voting and made his way to his new Honda Civic to return home to his wife and children.

The actor, who recently sprayed numerous GH₵200 notes on Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah during Dr Bawumia's visit to the Believers Worship Center in Kumasi, interacted with the fans before reaching into his pocket to gift them money.

Lil Win stirs reactions

The video of Lil Win storming the polling station with his new car and gifting fans cash triggered numerous reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

@VoltaJata commented:

"Benz to Honda okay and he want kill again 😂😂."

Raphael Kourage Nadal said:

"Upon everything JM has done for you, you still voted number 1?"

Emmanuel Zormelo Akyerem-Mensah commented:

"He’s doing Asiedu Nketiah’s sign?"

Lil Win dines with his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win took his beautiful wife, Maame Serwaa, on a romantic date at a plush restaurant.

In a TikTok video, the Kumawood actor and his wife were spotted exchanging glasses of wine.

Lil Win and Maame Serwaa beamed with smiles as they engaged in a lovey-dovey moment.

