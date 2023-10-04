Famous comedian MC Okokobioko proved he is the King of Ghanaian Comedy Industry with his sold-out event at the National Theatre

The Information Technology expert who makes a living coordinating affairs at top weddings held his first comedy show in September with OB Amponsah and others performing.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he revealed that he spared no expense in ensuring the event's success.

He was not born a crime. He was born as a saviour to resurrect the Ghanaian comedy industry from collapsing.

Ghanaian professional master of ceremony and comedian MC Okokobioko, real name Nana Osei Bonsu, got Ghana to a standstill with his comedy special on September 15, 2023.

He was caught in the middle; hosting his maiden comedy show at the National Theatre was such a considerable risk, but in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, MC Okokobioko revealed that the decision to do a comedy special often emerges from a culmination of experience, material, ambition, and a desire to reach a wider audience.

It's a significant step that signifies a comedian's readiness to take their career to the next level and leave a lasting mark in the comedy world.

MC Okokobioko shares details about planning his first comedy special

MC Okokobioko is a great entertainer who has earned the title of the Ghanaian MC who makes every wedding go viral on social media. Ghanaians expected so much from him as he shared teasers of his event, and to live up to his name, MC Okokobioko opened up about preparing his jokes aside from the project management.

Planning a comedy special is no small feat, and it took me well over a year to bring this dream to life.

The journey began with the painstaking task of putting together the best jokes and material I had ever crafted.

Every Thursday, I hit the comedy clubs, testing jokes and gathering the comedic gems that would eventually make up my special.

Check out some photos below;

MC Okokobioko talks about sponsorship and funding of the project

You need to spend money to make money in business. To attract a lot of patrons to his event and sponsors in the subsequent years, the Ghana Telecom University graduate saved towards his project.

Financially, I understood the reality of the industry - sponsors often wait to see what you can do before they offer their support.

Having tried the sponsorship route previously without success, I decided to take matters into my own hands this time. I diligently saved every penny, knowing that investing in my craft was an investment in my future.

While I was self-funding most of the project, I was fortunate to receive some support from vendors in the wedding space, a generous gesture that added to the event's magic. Overall, it was a journey of determination, hard work, and careful planning that spanned over a year. And the result was a comedy special that I'm immensely proud of and grateful for.

Check out photos of the event

MC Okokobioko shows gratitude to other Ghanaian comedians for supporting his project

The stand-up comedy had an army of award-winning comedian to support his project by publicising and performing their best jokes to make the event a success.

Getting other comedians on board for my comedy special turned out to be a breeze, and it was a testament to the incredible unity and camaraderie within our comedy community. We all shared the same comedy club, and many of my fellow comedians had experienced their own special moments in the spotlight.

Reaching out to them was as simple as making a call and sharing my vision for the special. To my delight, every single one of them was not only willing but enthusiastic about supporting me on this journey. The response was overwhelming, and I couldn't have asked for a better lineup of talented comedians.

This experience showcased the strength of our comedy industry's unity and mutual support. On the day of the special, each comedian brought their A-game, resulting in a massive success that I'm incredibly grateful for. I couldn't have asked for a better group of colleagues and friends to join me on this unforgettable comedy adventure.

Watch the video of MC Shegelabobor performing at the event

MC Okokobioko shares the indescribable feeling after a successful programme

Mc Okokobioko should add event planning to his long list of expertise because his passion and determination for executing this event are worth admiring. Speaking after his standing ovation event, MC Okokobioko disclosed that

The experience after a successful comedy special has been nothing short of incredible. It's a feeling of immense accomplishment, knowing that all the hard work, dedication, and meticulous planning paid off in such a big way. I poured my heart and soul into every aspect of the special, from production to performance, and it's incredibly rewarding to see that effort reflected in the overwhelmingly positive reviews.

What truly stands out is the fact that I was able to exceed people's expectations. To blow their minds and leave them pleasantly surprised is the ultimate reward for any performer. It's a testament to the collaborative effort of everyone involved and the support of my fans and the audience.

Looking ahead, I'm filled with anticipation and excitement for what the future holds. I'm already gearing up for the next comedy special, and my aim is to make it even bigger and better. This success has fueled my passion and determination to continue pushing the boundaries of comedy and delivering memorable experiences to my audience.

Watch this video below;

MC Okokobioko emphasises how his annual comedy special will promote the industry

He might be a newbie at planning and hosting a comedy special, but the confident and witty man can release some stress with his comedy events.

It's true that the comedy industry in Ghana, like in many places, is a collaborative effort with many talented comedians contributing to its growth and success.

While I may not label myself as the "savior," acknowledging my exceptional contributions is a testament to my dedication and talent.

My unique skills and efforts undoubtedly add value to the vibrant comedy scene in Ghana, enriching the experiences of both comedians and audiences alike

